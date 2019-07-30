Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports.

RYTM stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. 3,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,462. The company has a market cap of $688.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.32 and a quick ratio of 18.32. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 15,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Attraqt Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.