RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

RNG traded up $18.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.43. 1,402,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,227. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,610.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.49. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $128.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 51,923 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total transaction of $6,275,933.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,284,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,675,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,367 shares in the company, valued at $35,780,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,541 shares of company stock worth $39,949,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

