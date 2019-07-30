Rivetz Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $486,250.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Radar Relay.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00279396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.01553454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00117644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

