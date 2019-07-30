Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roan Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of Roan Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44. Roan Resources has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $19.45.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.68 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAN. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roan Resources during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roan Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roan Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Roan Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roan Resources (ROAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.