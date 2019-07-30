Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $17,275,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 364,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,016 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 102.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 335,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 169,985 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 184.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 150,545 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 176,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

