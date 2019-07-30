Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 230 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 8,257,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,183,990. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

