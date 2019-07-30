Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 290 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.9% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 159.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.07. 4,475,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,923. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

