Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 325 by Goldman Sachs Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 325 price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 263 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 282.87.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

