Rogers (ROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.22. 2,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,198. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rogers has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

In other news, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $40,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 13,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $2,540,882.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,278.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

