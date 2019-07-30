Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rollins second-quarter 2019 earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same. A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable the company to operate across the world. The company is in excellent financial health, with plenty of ongoing cash flow generation and almost no debt. On the flip side, the Rollins is witnessing escalation in costs resulting from acquisitions, lease expenses, IT and advertising. The company’s business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly impacted by weather conditions worldwide. Multiple acquisitions can lead to integration risks. The stock has declined year to date.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROL. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.90 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.87.

Shares of ROL opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 26.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

