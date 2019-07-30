Rosetta Stone (RST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, analysts expect Rosetta Stone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RST traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. 1,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $545.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.24. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $26.88.

RST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $65,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg sold 92,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,425,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

