Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $182.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,835. The stock has a market cap of $366.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.05. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

