Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $53,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP James R. Webb acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,071.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 1,319,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,532,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.