Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases New Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $172,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.75. 258,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.46). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.49% and a negative return on equity of 617.23%. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.05 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

