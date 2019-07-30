Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,753. The company has a market cap of $324.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

