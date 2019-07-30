Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,738. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $12,174,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $10,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 147,225 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $4,726,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

