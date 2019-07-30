Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.10. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 61.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 342.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

