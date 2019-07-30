Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. Ryder System also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

NYSE:R opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $71,489.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

