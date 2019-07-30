S Split (TSE:SBN) Stock Price Down 3%

S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.19 and last traded at C$5.19, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About S Split (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for S Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.