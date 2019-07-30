Salil Raje Sells 5,000 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.51. 2,177,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,054. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after acquiring an additional 453,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,563,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,526,367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,527,000 after acquiring an additional 278,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.