Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SNN traded up GBX 69 ($0.90) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 567 ($7.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,684. The company has a market cap of $827.24 million and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 708.04. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 741 ($9.68).

In other news, insider Rupert Robson acquired 249 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £1,715.61 ($2,241.75).

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

