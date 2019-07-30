Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 112 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €86.00 ($100.00).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN stock opened at €75.80 ($88.14) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company’s 50-day moving average is €76.14.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.