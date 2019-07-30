Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,474,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 4,211,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $369,694.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,287.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $822,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 669,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

