Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 20,000 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,218,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,629. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.51. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $34.91.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.18 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.