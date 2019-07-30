Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 3.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.54% of Equinix worth $220,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.67.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.01. 13,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $528.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

