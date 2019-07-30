Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $26.70 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,588 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4,699.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,844,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,972 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,538,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,992 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. 651,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,745,860. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

