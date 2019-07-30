Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $41.32 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.98% of Cinemark worth $41,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 766.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $115,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. 22,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,323. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

