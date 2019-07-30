Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Life Storage worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $44,902,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 296,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 259,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,475. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.91. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $102.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 37.37%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $57,270.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

