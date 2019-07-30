Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 25,693 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,693 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $149,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 20,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $2,602,845.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $871,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.