Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,547 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Splunk by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $210,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $534,488.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,554,198.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,185,608.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,505,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

