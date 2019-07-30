Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 575 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,385.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,856,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7,659.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,049,000 after buying an additional 997,472 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after buying an additional 979,638 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. 5,875,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,793,975. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.65. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.