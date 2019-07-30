Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,360,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,354,000 after buying an additional 453,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 486,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 86,558 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 292,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 145,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

