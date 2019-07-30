Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. 3,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,042. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

