S&CO Inc. Decreases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,483,000 after buying an additional 1,381,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,466,000 after acquiring an additional 307,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after acquiring an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 86.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,766,000 after acquiring an additional 696,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.93. 1,558,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,068 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

