S&CO Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Position in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 54,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,899. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

