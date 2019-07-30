S&CO Inc. Reduces Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up approximately 2.3% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,979,000 after acquiring an additional 785,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $95,285,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,462,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,161,000 after acquiring an additional 212,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 854,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,133,000 after acquiring an additional 197,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APD traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.92. 584,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,132. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

