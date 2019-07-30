S&CO Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 439.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. 1,319,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,343. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.06.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.