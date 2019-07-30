S&CO Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FMC by 12.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,486,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,311,000 after acquiring an additional 717,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,489,000 after acquiring an additional 268,542 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,712,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,630,000 after buying an additional 128,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $64,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.72. 34,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $2,411,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,389,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,009 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

