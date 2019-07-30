S&CO Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $111,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,327 shares of company stock worth $2,439,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. 179,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,509. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.66.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

