Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY19 guidance at $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $104.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.