Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

SCPH stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scpharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

