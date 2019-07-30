SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SDL plc (LON:SDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $482.39. SDL shares last traded at $474.00, with a volume of 6,519 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDL. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Low & Bonar from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 495.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $429.98 million and a P/E ratio of 28.05.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

