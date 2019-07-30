Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Sealed Air worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,188 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,191. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 112.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,246 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

