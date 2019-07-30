Searle & CO. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 160.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

