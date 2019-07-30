SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $33.01 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.56.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JSR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

