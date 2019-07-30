Selz Capital LLC Has $10.45 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Selz Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,700 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.8% of Selz Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Selz Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of United Rentals worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in United Rentals by 64.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 31,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in United Rentals by 72.0% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 84,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $11,079,880.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,258,192.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of URI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,819. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

