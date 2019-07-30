Selz Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Selz Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,074. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. 5,324,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,327. The company has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

