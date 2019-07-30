Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.95. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,260. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,212,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,942,354.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

