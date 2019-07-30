Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. Service Co. International also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 698,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $812.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 8,130 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $371,622.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,942,354.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

