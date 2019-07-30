Short Interest in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Drops By 17.6%

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 996,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

CMRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. 395,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,681. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $178.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 757.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Martha J. Demski purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,767.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 78,000 shares of company stock worth $256,800 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth $67,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

